Motorist safety urged as school classes under way
REGIONAL -- School districts in the greater Shelby County area have begun classes for the year, and local officials are urging motorists to be on the lookout for children as they make their way to and from school.
The Harlan Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are informing motorists to take safety precautions, as the motoring public has not encountered large numbers of students in the traffic mix during the summer months.
Extra care is needed driving in school zones and other intersections, especially in the hours before school, during recess and at dismissal.
