MOVING DAY
HARLAN -- Another home was brought into Harlan by flatbed trailer to be renovated and put in place in north Harlan to help address the housing needs in town.
Bruce Burger Construction is renovating the home after it’s set in place at 501 7th St. Here, O’Neill Company helped maneuver the home through the city streets, turning the corner here at 5th and Broadway Sts.
