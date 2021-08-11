Mueller IASC Middle School Administrator of the Year
HARLAN – Harlan Community Middle School Principal Bill Mueller has been recognized by the Iowa Association of Student Councils as the 2021-22 middle school administrator of the year.
Mueller was presented his award during a ceremony held October 24 during the 41st annual Iowa Student Leadership Conference in Des Moines.
“I was very honored to be recognized with this award,” Mueller said. “I have a great staff and awesome students that make my job fun and rewarding on a daily basis.”
