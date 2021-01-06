Muhlbauer announces bid for U.S. Senate

MANILLA -- Dave Muhlbauer of Manilla has announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Charles Grassley, becoming the first Democrat to enter the 2022 race.

Republican Sen. Grassley has retained his seat in the U.S. Senate since 1981, but it is unknown whether he will run for another term.

Muhlbauer, 37, is a fifth-generation farmer and former vice chairman of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors. He announced his campaign in a video released May 24.

“Iowa has been my home all my life. I’ve never gone anywhere. This is where I live, where I grew up and where I’m raising my family,” he says in the video.

The video cycles through a number of images of Muhlbauer and his family on their farm while he discusses his run for Senate.

