Muller 6th at USA Weightlifting Championships
KIMBALLTON – Olympic dreams are a lofty goal for the top competitive athletes in the United States, but a Kimballton teenager is one step closer and can see those dreams within reach after solidifying herself last week as one of the finest youth weightlifters in the country.
Bella Muller, 13, a seventh-grader at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, placed sixth in her division at the USA Weightlifting national championships Thursday, Dec. 3.
Originally scheduled for Atlanta, GA, the competition was held virtually this year, and Muller, a student who trains at N. Highland Weightlifting Club in Carroll, was among the best in the 13 and under age division.
