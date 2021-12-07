Mulligans Ready for Shelby County Fair

DEFIANCE -- The Mulligan family is looking forward to participating in the Shelby County Fair this year after activities were reduced during the pandemic last summer.

Andy and Tiffany Mulligan have been avid supporters of the fair for years. It has become a tradition to camp at the fairgrounds during fair week with their children Mallory, Mitchell and Meredith.

“Last year was such a weird year; it was weird seeing the fairgrounds just empty,” Tiffany said. “I am excited to see the fairgrounds full again.”

The Mulligan kids have spent months preparing their projects for the fair and are excited to show off their hard work during fair week.

