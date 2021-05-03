Museum of Danish America open to the public

ELK HORN -- After closing for COVID-19 precautions last November and moving to online programming, the Museum of Danish America has reopened to the public.

The museum’s new hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

During the closure, staff worked to refresh the galleries. From top to bottom of the museum’s three floors, the current, temporary exhibits are:

• Mezzanine Level: Migrant

• Main Floor Gallery: Snapshots: Traveling with the Poet, Hans Christian Andersen

• Multimedia Room: The Victor Borge Legacy Award: Celebrating 10 Years of Music

Core exhibits include an introduction to “Danish America,” a timeline, and visual storage of artifacts. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for persons under age 18, and free for members.

The museum’s research library on Main Street, the Genealogy Center, is open for visitors Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. An exhibition on local history is featured in its gallery space. Appointments are requested for those wishing to do research. Call (712) 764-7008 to schedule.

For more information or to sign up for the museum’s monthly e-newsletter, visit www.danishmuseum.org or call (712) 764-7001. The Museum of Danish America is located on Elk Horn’s western edge on Street F58 (2212 Washington Street).