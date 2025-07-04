Museum of Danish America unveils ambitious campus master plan and invites community participation

ELK HORN — In collaboration with Seelman Landscape Architecture and Jensen Ecology, the Museum of Danish America is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive Campus Master Plan, a visionary initiative aimed at enhancing the museum’s 35-acre campus and enriching visitor experiences. This strategic endeavor underscores the museum’s commitment to honoring Danish-American heritage while fostering community engagement and ecological stewardship.

In launching this campus master plan, the museum hopes to craft immersive and educational environments that resonate with diverse audiences, pay tribute to the rich history and continuing contributions of Danish immigrants in the United States, and develop areas that encourage connection, learning, and appreciation of Danish-American culture. This plan will also enhance biodiversity, highlight the influence of Jens Jensen, a pioneer of Prairie Style landscape architecture, and attract new and non-traditional museum visitors.

The Museum of Danish America values the insights and perspectives of its community members and supporters in shaping the future of its campus. To encourage meaningful participation, the museum has created several opportunities for engagement, including an anonymous online survey that allows individuals to share their feedback on the Campus Master Plan. The survey takes approximately ten minutes to complete, and partial responses are accepted.

In-person focus groups on April 10 are also a key part of the Museum of Danish America’s community-driven planning process. There are four sessions throughout the day that invite community members and museum supporters to share ideas, priorities, and aspirations for the museum’s 35-acre campus.

Insights gathered from the focus groups and the accompanying online survey will directly inform the development of the Campus Master Plan, helping the design team and museum staff create a shared vision for the future of the site. This is a significant opportunity for the public to contribute to shaping the next chapter of MoDA’s landscape and visitor experience.

“We believe the strength of our Campus Master Plan lies in the voices of our community,” said Henry Olson, Administrative & Visitor Services Manager at the Museum of Danish America. “This project is more than just enhancing our campus—it’s about creating a space that reflects our shared heritage, welcomes new generations, and fosters deeper connections. By engaging with our supporters and visitors, we can ensure that the museum remains a vibrant, inclusive, and inspiring place for years to come.”

For more information and to take the survey or sign up for focus groups, please scan the QR code or visit danishmuseum.org/campus-master-plan.

The Museum of Danish America is the only national museum dedicated to preserving and promoting Danish culture in America. The museum cares for over 30,000 artifacts, photographs, and archival materials that document the experience of Danish immigrants and their descendants and the ongoing expression of Danish-American cultural identity. Since 1994, the museum has welcomed visitors to its facility in Elk Horn, Iowa, while also engaging in an active national outreach effort that brings the museum to communities from Washington, DC, to Los Angeles, California. More information about the museum can be found at https://www.danishmuseum.org.

For more information about the Campus Master Plan and to stay updated on future developments, please contact Amelia Juhl at ajuhl@danishmuseum.org.