Museum of Danish America welcomes new director Holm

ELK HORN -- The Museum of Danish America has announced that Jakob Holm will begin as the museum’s executive director on January 6, 2020.

Holm is a Danish citizen with experience living and working in the United States. His professional background includes completing a doctorate-level degree in literature, working in advertising and marketing, authoring and editing books about Danish culture, teaching Danish literature at the University of Texas, Austin, and serving as press attache for the Embassy of Denmark in London, England.