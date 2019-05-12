Museum hosts Santa in the Cabins
HARLAN -- The Shelby County Museum is excited to announce the fourth annual Santa in the Cabins event which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5-7 p.m.
Santa Claus will set up shop in the historic McIntosh Cabin to hear all the items on local children’s Christmas lists.
All are invited to this free event at the museum.
