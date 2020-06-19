Museums awarded federal emergency funding grants

COUNTY – Two Shelby County entities have been awarded funding from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs as emergency relief grants made possible by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Shelby County Historical Museum, Harlan, received $4,500 under the second and third round of funding from the state, while the Museum of Danish America, Elk Horn, was awarded $14,000 through the State Humanities Plan.

At the historical museum, grant funds will support the roles and responsibilities of the museum staff, officials said. At the Museum of Danish America, the funds will allow the entity to continue to offer its online programming and develop new digital content, including a virtual midsummer event.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently awarded more than $1.1 million in 173 grants statewide. This includes $923,372 for emergency relief and another $178,000 in humanities grants to help Iowa cultural organizations rebound from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs distributed CARES Act funds through its partnerships with the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Arts Midwest.

The grants are intended to support ongoing cultural projects, preserve jobs and keep the doors open at thousands of cultural organizations that boost the economy and creative life of communities.

“This is good news for Iowa’s arts, cultural and humanities organizations, which have been deeply affected by the pandemic,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “We’re so grateful for the unanimous support of Iowa’s congressional delegation for these funds, which help keep Iowans employed and communities vibrant.”

The list of grant recipients includes art, history and children’s museums; arboretums and botanical gardens; aquariums and science centers; performing arts venues, vocal music groups and theaters; historical societies and historic homes; film and media organizations; and arts and cultural heritage festivals.

Applicants cited a range of financial losses stemming from cancellations and closures. Many cultural organizations reported losing out on revenue from admissions and gift-shop sales, as well as canceled classes, programs and fundraisers.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs also partnered with the National Endowment for the Humanities to award an additional 24 grants to Iowa humanities organizations for special projects and programs, which included the Museum of Danish America.

This marks the second and third round of grants from the Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund. During the first round, in April, the department awarded a total of $191,000 in grants to Iowa artists, creative workers and nonprofit arts organizations.

Officials with the Shelby County Historical Museum said the monies will support the executive director and the grants and development coordinator. The staff at the Shelby County Historical Museum work to create educational exhibits, physical and virtual programming, and safety procedures for museum guests.

“The value of the Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Grant is numerous. Most importantly this grant helps the Shelby County Historical Museum reach its mission of being a trusted resource of Shelby County history through supporting our staff. Our staff are invaluable to the museum as they help inspire our community to learn about history in new and exciting ways,” officials said.