HARLAN -- Three Harlan Community High School music students earned one of the highest honors bestowed on a high school musician by being selected for all-state music honors through auditions held Saturday, Oct. 23 in Atlantic. Pictured above are L to R -- Kaiden Milliken, Seth Anderson and Rebekah Bruck. Bruck is a four-year all-stater, and all three were selected to the Iowa All-State Chorus.

In addition, HCS 5th grader Madison Pederson was recently selected for participation in the 35th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival.

Read more in the Harlan Tribune!