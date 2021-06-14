Musical Honors for Former Harlanite

DES MOINES – A Harlan alum and former student musician from Harlan Community High School has helped lead his theater students at Des Moines Christian (DMC) High School to top awards in the state’s high school musical theater awards showcase.

Jeff Johannsen was the musical director this past spring for the school theater department’s production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, which has garnered a number of awards including the Iowa High School Musical Theater Association’s (IHSMTA) top honor -- the outstanding musical production award.

Other awards for the production include three outstanding performance in principle roles, outstanding stage management, and four special recognition awards for performances by students.

“These students were incredible to work with,” said Johannsen, who serves as the vocal music director for grades 6-12 at Des Moines Christian as well as the music director for the theater department.

“Their desire to be excellent and bring the best of themselves made directing a thrill.”

Auditions were held in January with rehearsals daily after school and sold out, live performances April 15-17.

Full Article in the Tribune!