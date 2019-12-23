Mutliple vehicle accident again at bridge construction site on Hwy 59

CORLEY - Law enforcement has been on site since approximately 2:47 pm Monday, Dec. 23 attending to a multi-vehicle and semi-accident south of the Harlan Municipal Airport at the Highway 59 stop light where bridge construction work is being conducted. The accident follows an accident on Friday, Dec. 20 (see below).

The Jaws of Life could be heard on site extricating those injured...the Shelby County Sheriff's Dept., Harlan Police Dept., Harlan Police Dept., MediVac Paramedic Ambulance and Iowa High Patrol could all be seen on the north side of the bridge. Southbound vehicles were being re-routed to County Road F-58 with the help of members of the Shelby County Road Dept.

Earlier Bridge Accident on Friday, Dec. 20

CORLEY -- Two people were injured in a car-semi accident Friday, Dec. 20 at the Highway 59 stop light where bridge construction work is being conducted south of Corley. Shelby County Sheriff reports indicate a 2020 Volvo semi tractor trailer driven by Rodney E. Andrew, 62, Ankeny, was stopped at the red stop light southbound awaiting northbound traffic at approximated 11:44 a.m. that morning. The bridge is reduced to one lane with a stop light while construction is being completed. Reports said a 2005 Dodge driven by Timothy R. Hoffman, 35, Dow City, also was southbound and struck the Andrew semi’s trailer in the rear.

Hoffman told authorities he was taking off his glasses and placing them in the console of the ve-hicle, unaware the semi was stopped. Both drivers were trans-ported to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan for treat-ment of injuries. Damages to the vehicles were estimated at $15,000 to the Andrew semi and $5,500 to the Hoffman Dodge. Hoffman was cited with failure to maintain control, fail to provide insurance -- accident related and driving under suspension.