Myrtue’s Behavioral Health expands at new location
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center has been working on a master facility plan for the past three years that includes a two-story addition to the east side of the existing physicians’ clinic that would support updates to Myrtue’s primary care physicians’ clinic, as well as support growth of Myrtue’s Behavioral Health services.
The past six months has resulted in significant operating losses to the healthcare system, and the COVID-19 pandemic has generated uncertainty about future patient volumes and the direction of care delivery, Myrtue officials said.
This has caused Myrtue to keep the physician’s clinic expansion plans on hold at this time and pursue an alternative for Behavioral Health expansion.
