Myrtue’s CUP project close to finishing

A construction project at Myrtue Medical Center has been taking longer than expected but is nearing completion. What was supposed to be complete in August of this year has been delayed by several issues, according to Myrtue CEO Barry Jacobsen.

The exterior construction to the east of Myrtue Medical Center’s existing Emergency Room and ambulance garage along 12th Street is related to the hospital’s extensive Central Utilities Plant (CUP) project. The project addresses replacement of the facility’s old heating and cooling systems that support the hospital’s essential services.

Jacobsen said the general contractor estimates completion of the exterior work, along 12th Street, by early to mid-January and substantial completion for the whole project in early February.

Jacobsen said when the project is complete he’s expecting at least $100,000 of savings annually on utilities.

“We don’t think we are going to exceed what was originally approved for the project which was $4.24 million,” he said.

Jacobsen said this is a really important project for the hospital.

“It’s critical that we get this project complete and for us to be able to continue to be able to use this facility,” he said. “We really wanted to move forward while we were pushing off other facility projects. We’ve been dealing with the same things others have been dealing with like workforce shortages and lead time supply chain issues.”

Jacobsen added they had some challenges and unforeseen delays.

“We have worked through them and continue to work through them,” he said. “Some of it is the pandemic, but there have been other things.”

Jacobsen said one thing that MMC wants people to know is 80% of this project is happening inside the building and is not visible to anyone driving up and down 12th Street.

“Most of it is happening in our mechanical plants, so maybe 20% of it is what is seen outside,” he said.

He said the 130,000 square foot hospital was built in 1954 and there have been nearly a dozen expansion/renovation projects since then.

“We still had pretty old cooling and heating equipment,” Jacobsen said. “We will have all new heating and cooling systems at the end of the day. Everyone on this project has a goal of getting this thing done as soon as possible.”

According to a press release from Myrtue, the upgraded Central Utility Plant uses more energy-efficient equipment for the boiler plant, condensers, and water conditioning systems that are supplying the entire Hospital.

“The improved steam generators will provide steam to newly upgraded sterilization equipment in the Hospital’s Operating Room,” Jacobsen said. “The majority of this work is complete, with the new heating and cooling systems having been in operation for several months. Much of the remaining work is cosmetic with some removal of old equipment from mechanical rooms still ongoing.”

Jensen said with all new heating and cooling mechanical systems, the hospital will improve its enhanced capacity while also providing energy efficiency.