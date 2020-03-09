Home / Home

Myrtue’s impact on local economy tops $30 million in 2020

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 8:00am admin
In all, Iowa’s Health Care Sector Provides 347,000 Jobs Across state

    STATE -- According to the latest economic impact study by the Iowa Hospital Association, Myrtue Medical Center generates 614 jobs that add $30.9 million to Shelby County’s economy.
    A multiplier methodology is used to determine the level of impact, which means that the health sector and employees in the health sector purchase a large amount of goods and services from local businesses, having a multiplying effect in the community.
    It is also estimated that Myrtue Medical Center generates $4.4 million in retail sales.

