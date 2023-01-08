Myrtue’s parent networks offers new and expectant parents support and learning

HARLAN — Myrtue Medical Center hosts a “parent network” night twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Expecting families and new parents with babies under one-year-old are welcome to come to the hospital for support, encouragement, sharing of ideas and learning from each other in their new journey of parenting.

“Many people “socialize” on the internet, but we wanted a place where families could meet in person and build support this way,” Cara Cacy, RN, IBCLC, CPST said. “There’s something to be said for fellowship and face-to-face learning.”

This parenting group was kick-started in March after the hospital received approval to provide these resources to parents.

“I love how the moms and dads develop friendships and share their joys and struggles and network as they learn together,” Cacy said. “It’s fun watching them discuss and share ideas, favorite “parent hacks,” and learn from each other in a relaxed, informal environment.”

Cacy says the group is very informal and laid back. The hospital’s cafeteria usually provides a light meal or snacks. Typically, the hospital brings in a guest speaker to present to the group on a specific topic that may be requested by the attendees or is a general interest topic. There is plenty of time for open discussion and question and answer time with speakers.

Amy Hoffman, Learning for Life parent educator, car seat technician and infant massage instructor, came in and demonstrated infant massage while having parents participate and provide massage for their own babies. CPR instructor Cathy Buman was brought in to provide refreshers for CPR and teach the group about choking prevention and basic first aid information.

Harlan Community Library Youth Services Librarian Emily Kurth-Christensen has also stopped by to discuss the importance of reading to a baby, and even brought in books for parents to read to their newborns. Thrive Occupational Therapy Health and Wellness owner Erica Stevens came in to speak about pelvic floor health, mental health and postpartum health.

Once a month, the group enjoys participating in an arts and crafts project which includes the babies. Some of these crafts include footprint keepsakes and Mother’s Day or Father’s Day homemade gifts.

“This group is open to anyone expecting or with a baby up to about a year, whether you go to Myrtue or not,” Cacy said. “Come and bring your baby, your support person/partner, or a friend; we’d love to grow our group.”