Myrtue bringing furloughed staff back to work

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center CEO Barry Jacobsen knows there will be many decisions to be made in the next 30 days on how to resume normal operations at MMC as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a fluid situation.

Jacobsen is hopeful operations will be back to normal in the near future which includes bringing back furloughed employees starting as early as May 4 with the intention to have all employees back by the middle of May.

MMC had 65 furloughed employees with an average schedule work week of 31 hours, with many of them being full-time employees as well as part-time employees.

MMC Board gave approval to implement the paycheck protection program which MMC applied for and received approved funding of $3,476,634 from the Small Business Administration. The program is part of the Federal (Cares) Act which provides forgiveable loans to smaller businesses (under 500 employees) to keep employees on the payroll during the COVID-19 crisis.

The loans proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, including retirement and benefits, mortgage interest, and utilities during the eight week period following the loan.

Jacobsen told the MMC Board of Trustees at the April board meeting that MMC has been planning during the last four to five weeks for a surge of inpatients due to COVID-19 and this has changed operations quite a bit.

“I want to at least start thinking about how we would get back to normal operations. Hopefully we will be able to implement some of these things in the next 30 days but again it is a fluid situation and its difficult to be able to plan that far in the future but I think we need to be talking about this,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen noted one of the biggest areas is elective surgeries. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced that beginning Monday, April 27, health systems can begin scheduling elective surgeries once again, while following strict guidelines.

Proposed state or regional gaiting criteria has to be satisfied before hospitals can proceed with normal operations as well as the availability of PPE (personal protective equipment). Re-opening of the Petersen Family Wellness Center and resuming full clinic operations will also be implemented once the governor gives clearance.

It is expected once volumes increase and MMC is in a better position from an operational standpoint plans will be made to further address the rural health clinic and behavioral addition plans, central plant project and resuming capital purchases which have been suspended. The only exception for a recent capital purchase was the purchase of a UV light used to sanitize masks and patient rooms.