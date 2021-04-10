Myrtue bringing nuclear medicine testing in-house

HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center will soon provide its nuclear medicine testing in-house, following approval by the MMC Board of Trustees to build out a space in the lower level of the physician’s clinic and purchase the needed equipment.

For years Myrtue has shared with hospitals in Red Oak and Atlantic via a group called the Health Partners of Southwest Iowa for a mobile nuclear medicine machine transported by semi-truck and trailer between the hospitals for patient testing.

Many local residents may have utilized the machine, checking in at the hospital and then being taken outside to the machine for their tests.

Myrtue Chief Executive Officer Barry Jacobsen and Keri Sonderman, Director of Diagnostic Imaging, said the mobile unit is nearing the end of its useful life, and equipment vendors are moving away from developing mobile equipment.

“That’s what has basically put us in this position,” said Sonderman.

Full article in the Tribune!