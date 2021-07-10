Myrtue cafeteria, gift shop renovation moves forward

HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center is moving ahead with a construction project that will see remodeling of the cafeteria area and a new gift shop.

Plans call for equipment modernization, a new grill, fryer and new exhaust finishes in the kitchen, new equipment, finishes and traffic flow in the serving area, and new finishes and seating for 34 in the dining area.

The gift shop will be moved from its current location near the cafeteria to by the clinic entrance with significantly more space. The dietitian’s office also will be relocated.

