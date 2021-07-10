Myrtue cafeteria, gift shop renovation moves forward
HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center is moving ahead with a construction project that will see remodeling of the cafeteria area and a new gift shop.
Plans call for equipment modernization, a new grill, fryer and new exhaust finishes in the kitchen, new equipment, finishes and traffic flow in the serving area, and new finishes and seating for 34 in the dining area.
The gift shop will be moved from its current location near the cafeteria to by the clinic entrance with significantly more space. The dietitian’s office also will be relocated.
Full article in the NA.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95