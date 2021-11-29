Myrtue cafeteria project on hold

HARLAN – Myrtue Memorial Hospital has put on hold a cafeteria/gift shop renovation project due to higher-than-estimated bids received for the project.

Myrtue Chief Executive Officer Barry Jacobsen said bids were upwards of $390,000 over the estimate, so he’s not recommending the board of trustees take any action at this time.

“The construction cost part of this is more than double what we expected,” said Jacobsen. “In some of the discussions with the architect, they had talked with the bidders a little bit. I think a little bit of this is the workforce shortage, supply chain issues, I think some of it is related to that.”

