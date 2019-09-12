Myrtue contracts with SES for design work on infrastructure project

HARLAN -- Another step forward has been made in the ongoing master facility plan project at Myrtue Medical Center. At the late November MMC Board of Trustees meeting approval was given to contract with Specialized Engineering Solutions (SES) for the design component and oversight of the central utilities plant infrastructure project at MMC. Approval was only given at this point to engage with SES for the design and oversight for this capital purchase proposal with costs in a range from $120,000 to $136,000.