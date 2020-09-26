Myrtue discusses signs, risks for suicide prevention
HARLAN -- September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Myrtue Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions and Behavioral Health are working to raise awareness and educate the community on the risk factors and warning signs of suicide.
Talk of suicide should never be dismissed, officials say. If you, or someone you know, are thinking of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
