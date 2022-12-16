Myrtue ER Expansion to move forward Spring 2023

HARLAN — Myrtue Medical Center has finalized design schematics to expand and renovate the Emergency Room.

The hospital made the announcement earlier this year of its receipt of grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the amount of $1 million to spearhead the project.

The renovation will increase space and improve workflow in the ER with the addition and renovation of patient rooms, staff work areas and public and family gathering areas.

More than 5,600 patients presented to the hospital’s Emergency Room last year. Since 2021, the ER has had a 20 percent increase in patient visits. Renovation will provide over approximately 8,700 square feet of space, an expansion of about 3,400 square feet from the ER’s current footprint.

“Emergency room services are essential to our rural community,” said Myrtue CEO, Barry Jacobsen. “This expansion and renovation will allow us to provide more efficient and effective patient care.”

The Emergency Room was last renovated 20 years ago. Plans include four exam rooms, two larger trauma rooms, two procedure rooms and a triage room. Two of the rooms can be converted to behavioral health rooms. The physical layout will allow for greater visibility and proximity to each patient room within the ER from a new centralized nursing station. Additionally, the design will accommodate a larger waiting room and more private check-in at admissions.

Construction bids will begin in coming weeks, with the project anticipated to begin spring of 2023.