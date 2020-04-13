Myrtue ER Manager Lefeber honored as one of the best
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center congratulates Jennifer “Jenny” Lefeber, RN, Manager of Myrtue’s Emergency Department, for being selected as one of the 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2020.
Patients, colleagues and nurse leaders nominated more than 400 nurses across the state for this prestigious award.
100 Great Iowa Nurse Chairwoman, Dr. Julie Zerwic, PhD, RN, FAAN, says, “These extraordinary nurses exemplify compassion, dedication and leadership.
“They are role models for anyone striving for excellence in the nursing field. We are fortunate to have Iowa nurses who go above and beyond every day.”
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
