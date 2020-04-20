Myrtue implements temporary furloughs
HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center has begun temporary furloughs of employees as part of a workforce plan that hospital officials say is necessary due to a nearly 50 percent drop in procedures, tests, visits and overall patient volumes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With 422 employees, Myrtue Medical is one of Shelby County’s largest employers.
Chief Executive Officer Barry Jacobsen said as a result of canceling elective surgeries and closure of the wellness center (upon governor’s proclamation), reduced diagnostic imaging exams, physical therapy, specialty clinic visits and rural health clinics, “our revenues have dropped significantly to a point where it is necessary to implement a reduction in staff hours throughout our health system.”
