Myrtue Medical’s Jacobsen awarded $9,594 salary increase for 2021-22

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center’s CEO Barry Jacobsen employment contract has been renewed in the second year of a three year contract.

In accordance with his contract, Jacobsen will receive a four percent increase, along with all other hospital staff, effective January 2021. His new salary will increase from the current salary of $239,865 to $249,459.

In December 2020, the MMC Board of Trustees approved a wage increase of four percent for MMC employees, which is effective in January, 2021.