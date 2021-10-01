Home / Home

Myrtue Medical’s Jacobsen awarded $9,594 salary increase for 2021-22

Sun, 01/10/2021 - 5:00pm admin
By: 
Kim Wegener, Family Living Editor

    HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center’s CEO Barry Jacobsen employment contract has been renewed in the second year of a three year contract.
    In accordance with his contract, Jacobsen will receive a four percent increase, along with all other hospital staff, effective January 2021. His new salary will increase from the current salary of $239,865 to $249,459.
    In December 2020, the MMC Board of Trustees approved a wage increase of four percent for MMC employees, which is effective in January, 2021.

