Myrtue Medical Board approves tax asking hike

HARLAN -- Following the February public hearing for the county tax budget where no written or verbal comments or objections were received the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees approved the proposal to lower the current tax levy of $1.17357 per thousand taxable valuation to $1.15366 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Taxable valuations are expected to be at $921,116,431 for 2020-2021 up from $867,926,524 for 2019-2020. The new levy rate is expected to generate more funding than last year’s $1.17 levy, an additional $44,107, due to property valuation increases.