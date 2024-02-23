Myrtue Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions Program receives 2023 Program of the Year Finalists award for the second year in a row

HARLAN — Myrtue Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions has been named the 2023 Program of the Year Finalists, by Psychiatric Medical Care, which manages the program.

Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC) partners with more than 250 hospitals and health systems across the country to provide behavioral healthcare services. Top-performing employees and Senior Life Solutions programs are recognized annually based on their excellence in demonstrating PMC’s values of care, compliance, and community. Award recipients were chosen for providing outstanding patient care, excellent comprehension and execution of compliance regulations, and strong community engagement.

“It is a great feeling to receive the Program of the Year Finalist award for a 2nd straight year,” said Dave Bauman, RN, Myrtue’s Senior Life Solutions Program Director. “It’s a team effort and I’m very proud of our staff. In addition, we couldn’t do it without the support of a great administration. It is a pleasure to work with older adults. We take great pride in serving this demographic and make every effort to honor every individual who walks through our doors. Each person has a story to tell and we enjoy listening to every one of them. The Program of the Year Finalist award inspires us to continue to strive for excellence”.

Myrtue Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program supports the unique needs of individuals, typically 65 and older, experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, grief, and other mental health challenges that are often associated with aging. Senior Life Solutions program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, a nurse practitioner, a licensed therapist, a registered nurse, and other trained professionals to ensure each patient receives the best possible care.

Families, friends, community members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer people to the program.

For more information, education, or if you would like to discuss support, please call 712-755-4327.