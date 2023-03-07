Myrtue Medical Center’s will open temporary ER entrance during renovation and expansion

HARLAN — As a reminder, starting on July 6, 2023, at 8 a.m. the Hospital’s Emergency Room entrance along Garfield Ave. will close to allow for an estimated 13-month expansion and renovation of the current emergency room. A temporary emergency entrance will be located just to the west of the existing ER, still on Garfield Avenue at the existing Hospital Visitor Entrance.

The hospital’s Chatburn Avenue main entrance will remain open for non-emergent patient appointments at the Harlan Clinic.

The renovation and expansion will increase space and improve workflow in the ER with the addition and renovation of patient rooms, staff work areas, and public and family gathering areas. The renovation will provide approximately 8,700 square feet of space, an expansion of about 3,400 square feet from the ER’s current footprint.