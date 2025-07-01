Myrtue Medical Center announces the birth of the first baby of 2025

SHELBY COUN TY — Myrtue Medical Center welcomed the first baby born in 2025.

Baylor William Osbahr was born Friday, January 3. His parents are Brandon and Kynzie of Avoca.

He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and has an older sister, Berklee Osbahr, who is one and a half years old.

Grandparents are Bill Osbahr and Amy Osbahr of Avoca and Kyle Fichter and Heather Fichter of Randolph. Great-grandparents are Leroy and Peggy Osbahr of Avoca; Stan and Sue Messerschmidt of Oakland; Scott Kemp of Tabor and Peggy Fueling of Tabor.