Myrtue Medical Center Hospice Department is named as Prestigious 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite recipient

HARLAN — Myrtue Medical Center’s Hospice Department has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys, and advanced analytics for hospice organizations. This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide positive patient and caregiver experiences and high-quality care. It acknowledges the highest-performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey satisfaction and quality measures.

Honors Elite is a special recognition awarded to those hospices that score above the national performance score on 100%, or all twenty-four, of the evaluated questions. Myrtue is honored to receive the Honors Elite award.

“We are excited about being named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award recipient. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the quality patient care we provide to our community and meeting the unique needs of those in our care,” said Dr. Brelje, Hospice Medical Director. “Receiving the Elite Honor by scoring above the national average is exceptional and recognizes our care as among the best.”

The Myrtue Medical Shelby County Hospice Department has a tradition of providing compassionate, high-quality care to our community. The Hospice Department performed over 5,800 visits, including various services such as nursing, physical therapy, social worker, and home care aide.