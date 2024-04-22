Myrtue Medical Center named among Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation

HARLAN— Myrtue Medical Center has been recognized as one of the 20 highest-ranked Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) in the country by National Rural Health Association (NRNA). This distinction places Myrtue in the top 1 percent of more than 1,300 critical access hospitals in the nation in the categories of quality, patient perspective, finance and market share.

“We are celebrating a significant milestone of 70 years of service to our community. This recognition underscores the service every team member has provided to our community over the last seven decades,” said Barry Jacobsen, CEO of Myrtue Medical Center. “It is an acknowledgment of the medical center’s vital role in ensuring the health and wellness of the community we serve.”

As Myrtue Medical Center continues to build on this foundation of excellence, it remains focused on enhancing its services for the future health needs of generations to come.