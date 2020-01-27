Myrtue Medical offers blood analysis clinics

REGIONAL -- Myrtue Medical Center’s Spring Blood Analysis Screening Clinics will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Myrtue Medical Center Community Health, 2712 12th Street.

Myrtue offers the Blood Analysis Screening to the community in the spring and fall. The cost of the Blood Analysis is $45 to be paid by check or cash.

Three optional screens can be requested for an additional fee; they include the following: Prostate Screening (PSA), Vitamin D Screen and HgA1C.