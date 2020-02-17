Myrtue Medical proposes '20-'21 tax asking increase
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center is proposing a tax asking increase for 2020-21, with the additional proceeds being utilized for increased costs associated with improvement, maintenance and funded depreciation of the hospital, payment of Myrtue's share of FICA, and ambulance services.
“This, coupled with declining reimbursement from Medicare Advantage and Medicaid Managed Care plans, increases the needs for funds to cover these costs,” said Kristi Hansen, MMC Chief Financial Officer.
