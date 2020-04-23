Myrtue Medical Provides Wealth of Information

COUNTY -- Myrtue Medical Center’s efforts to inform Shelby County area residents of the dangers of COVID-19 and its impact locally has been admirable for a small, rural hospital in Iowa.

Of course residents here wouldn’t expect anything less from a health system that is the only Iowa hospital to be named for nine years in a row one of the highest-ranked Critical Access Hospitals in the U.S.

Explanation videos from local health care providers, business webinars, daily number updates and providing press releases and interviews for local media are just a few of the many informational endeavors the Myrtue Medical Health System is undertaking to help keep residents here safe and healthy.

“Our medical staff hold a wealth of knowledge. When they participate in videos and press releases, it allows the community to get accurate and up-to-date information first-hand from the medical providers. They are on the front-line and have researched the virus and know what symptoms patients are presenting within their clinics,” said Lori Hoch, Shelby County Public Health Director.

“It is important for the community to get the facts and information they need to protect themselves and the community as a whole. It is our goal to educate and provide tools of knowledge from those agencies and individuals who know it best.”

Myrtue officials said they want community members to know how COVID-19 is transmitted and how to protect themselves. The information regarding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, and health officials are working hard to get up-to-date information to the community.

The novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. No one has immunity to this virus which makes it vitally important that residents receive education to help them understand and follow guidelines.

“It is important for everyone to do their part,” said Hoch. “This is in our community and we want to protect everyone including the most vulnerable. It is important to take personal responsibility for your health and the health of others.”

Being as transparent as possible and providing the public with as much information as possible is key.

“The more the public understands about COVID-19, the better it is to make decisions and practice the guidelines such as social distancing. If the public is educated and understands the “why”, they can make decisions that positively affect the health of themselves and their communities,” said Hoch.

Telehealth, preparation

One of the more innovative approaches to meeting the needs of the community while also keeping residents informed is through Telehealth.

Telehealth is making a very positive contribution to healthcare during this pandemic, and is being used in a variety of ways, officials said. Myrtue is using telehealth in the Rural Health Clinic, Behavioral Health and in nursing homes.

Telehealth is allowing patients to access care from Rural Health Clinic providers or Behavioral Health therapists in the convenience of their home or anywhere using a computer or mobile device. Myrtue is utilizing this technology to provide care to nursing home patients.

“We are currently working on a video to help visually explain Telehealth,” officials said.

Myrtue is continuing to prepare for caring for critical patients. Telemedicine will be available to hospitalized patients as a way for them to access care from a specialist in a different location. The providers and nursing staff will have access to an Intensivist (Critical Care Specialist) using telemedicine for COVID-19 patients. This will allow video monitoring and provide specialized guidance for critical care patients.

All the while, Myrtue continues to prepare for increased COVID-19 cases in Shelby County, and is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC who are providing expert guidance.

“Myrtue Medical Center’s Public Health has conducted disease investigation for many infectious diseases for a long time,” said Hoch. “We investigate illness such as Hepatitis A, salmonella, whooping cough, and tuberculosis along with many others. Now COVID-19 has been added to the list of reportable diseases in Iowa.”

“Disease investigation is not new to Public Health. We have had nine laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County and we know we will have more. We are anticipating that we have not reached the peak. Currently, eight patients have recovered and one is home isolating.”

Health officials are educating and working with the public such as businesses and nursing homes to prepare work places and train on proper safety techniques while educating on signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

“We continue to promote social distancing, washing hands, wearing face masks, and keeping your hands away from your face,” said Hoch. “We are working with the Shelby County Emergency Operations Center to prepare for a potential surge of patients, working with a variety of healthcare entities to have appropriate protective equipment, and to inform leadership of the actions being taken to keep people healthy and safe through this pandemic.

“We are working on educating the public about community-acquired COVID-19 and what that means. Community acquired COVID-19 infection is spread in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19. It is not associated with travel. The virus is circulating in our county, our state and our country. You should assume that you can be exposed anywhere in our communities.”

Stay home, social distance

Officials remind Shelby County residents of the importance of staying home and social distancing.

“Staying home and social distancing are helping to flatten the pandemic curve,” said Hoch. “This is critical for the high-risk residents. If you have chronic lung disease, asthma, heart conditions, immunocompromised, severely obese, diabetes, kidney or liver disease, please stay home. Everyone can do their part.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been staying home to keep yourself and the community healthy. We continue to count on everyone doing their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We stand united by being alone together.”