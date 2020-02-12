Myrtue okays hazard pay for employees during COVID

HARLAN -- The Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees has approved additional compensation to all employees of Myrtue Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective with the pay period which began November 22, any active employee at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan will be eligible to receive hazard pay for at least through eight pay period weeks which ends January 16, 2021. An additional dollar will be paid to all active employees for each hour worked at Myrtue Medical Center between Nov. 22, 2020, and Jan. 16, 2021.