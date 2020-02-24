Myrtue surgeon Bendorf sued for negligence, damages
HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center’s general surgeon is being sued for negligence and damages by a Harlan man who says the doctor cut the wrong duct during a laparoscopic cholecystectomy gall bladder surgery, requiring the patient to be transferred to an Omaha hospital for repair of the injury.
Jack Pepitone alleges in a petition filed February 7 in Shelby County District Court that David C. Bendorf, M.D., “failed to properly identify” his anatomy prior to cutting the right hepatic duct during the surgery performed August 27, 2018 at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.
