Myrtue warns ‘Tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses here

Staff Reports

HARLAN — Protect your health and others during respiratory virus season

There has been a sharp increase in three respiratory illnesses locally and across the country. You may have heard of this as a “tridemic” or “tripledemic.” The new term refers to the threat of flu, RSV and Covid-19 for all ages. It is important to try to prevent you and your family from getting sick, especially around the upcoming holidays.

Influenza is primarily a community-based infection that is transmitted in households and community settings. Each year, 5% to 20% of U.S. residents acquire an influenza virus infection, and many will seek medical care.

Influenza symptoms usually come on very quickly and may include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.

People with the flu are generally contagious one day prior to showing symptoms through the next 5-7 days. Isolating during this peak stage of the virus helps to stop its spread through the community. Flu viruses can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours.

COVID continues to circulate, and symptoms for most people are mild to moderate, but some people may still become seriously ill and need hospitalization.

Possible COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

People with COVID may be infectious up to two days before they become ill and as long as 10 after their symptoms start. The virus that causes COVID may still make people sick for up to 3 days.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. People with RSV may be contagious a day or two before they start showing signs of illness and stay contagious for 3 to 8 days. RSV can survive for many hours on hard surfaces such as tables and crib rails. Whether you have the flu, RSV, or COVID, the advice would be the same – early symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and sinus pain can be treated with over the counter medicines such as pain-relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen. When battling an illness, get enough sleep, drink plenty of fluids, manage symptoms, and stay away from others. Be smart and keep and eye on your symptoms’ worsening. There are multiple factors that come into play as to whether a patient should be seen by a medical provider for any of these illnesses. If a person has any shortness of breath or breathing difficulty, they should seek medical care right away.

Stop the Spread and Prevent Illness

Here are some ways to increase your chances of staying healthy and preventing illness:

Follow a healthy diet, exercise, and get at least 7 hours of sleep per night, routinely clean commonly touched surfaces in your home/work space and wash your hands frequently with soap and water. If you are not able to wash your hands, use hand sanitizer. Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside your home and stay away from people who are exhibiting signs of illness.

If prevention fails and you become ill with respiratory symptoms, please stay home and separate from others as much as possible (isolation). Wear a mask around the house to protect other household members. The mask must cover your nose, mouth and chin. Use a separate bathroom, if possible.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. Take steps to improve ventilation at home, if possible. Do not share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils. Clean surfaces that you have touched.

Monitor your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (like trouble breathing), seek emergency medical care immediately.

Do not travel or visit people who may become seriously ill. Call your medical provider to ask about treatments that may be available to you.

As a reminder, it is not too late to get a vaccine for flu and/or covid-19, including the bivalent booster. Call Myrtue Medical Center Public Health Department at 712-755-4422 or Myrtue Medical Center Central scheduling at 712-755-4516 to make an appointment to get a flu or Covid vaccine.