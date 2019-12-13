Myrtue welcomes new physician, Dr. Tina Flores
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center announces the addition of Tina Flores, MD, as a family practice physician.
Flores will be joining Myrtue Medical Center’s team of seven family medicine physicians and 14 advanced-level practitioners who serve at Myrtue’s nationally recognized Critical Access Hospital and at its medical clinics.
Flores will replace Dr. Roger Davidson, MD, who retired last year. She will begin seeing patients in the Harlan Rural Health Clinic on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
