HARLAN — The Shelby County Mothers Group met Thursday at the Harlan Golf and Country Club for their annual luncheon and meeting. The event was organized by Kate Kohorst and Jan Goeser under the guidance of Prue Frederickson. The 2022 honorees were Nancy Boettger, Shelby County Mother of the Year and Jenna Hucka, Shelby County Young Mother of the Year.