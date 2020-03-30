Home / Home

NATIONAL GUARD BRINGS PPEs

Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:47am admin

    HARLAN -- The Iowa National Guard delivered a shipment of supplies and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to Myrtue Medical Center Thursday, March 26.  Helping to unload the supplies was Alex Londo (left), Shelby County Emergency Management Director, and a national guardsman.  (Photo contributed)

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here