NATIONAL GUARD BRINGS PPEs
HARLAN -- The Iowa National Guard delivered a shipment of supplies and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to Myrtue Medical Center Thursday, March 26. Helping to unload the supplies was Alex Londo (left), Shelby County Emergency Management Director, and a national guardsman. (Photo contributed)
