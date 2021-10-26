Natural gas prices on the increase; HMU offers energy saving tips

HARLAN – Natural gas prices are on the rise, and Harlan residents are being warned ahead of time, much like customers across the nation, that their heating bills could be considerably higher this winter.

Market prices for natural gas continue to increase due to recent reductions in domestic natural gas production, along with increases in export of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will impact heating bills this winter.

While bill increases are totally dependent on weather and demand, HMU is being provided information showing propane costs to be 50 percent higher than last year’s heating season and natural gas to be 30 percent more expensive.

“Part of this is pricing, but the winter is also projected to be colder than normal,” said Ken Weber, HMU Chief Executive Officer.

HMU is not alone, as energy providers nationwide are sounding the alarm. MidAmerican Energy, which provides services to many communities in Iowa, predicts their customers’ bills could increase from 46-96 percent from November-March due not so much to supply problems but commodity prices.

The U.S. Government has said it expects households on average to see heating bills this winter as much as 54 percent higher as compared to 2020-21.

Said Weber, “Nationwide media outlets and natural gas trade associations are reporting this as a national concern, neither regional or localized.”

HMU purchases 70 percent of its average annual natural gas usage on a long-term fixed price basis, which in general can be considered a positive for Harlan customers as they don’t pay spot market prices on all of the gas purchased.

“This is because of one large industrial user who represents 30-40 percent of daily usage,” explained Weber. “That single industrial customer’s usage is highly variable day-to-day and its projected next-day usage is included in HMU’s daily nomination.

“HMU does order additional gas when appropriate or whenever demand is expected to exceed our contracted supply. However, like all other gas distribution companies, that gas is provided daily via the ‘pipeline price’ upon delivery.”

What can we do?

HMU is recommending Harlan residents be aware of the nationwide situation and that it likely will trickle down to the local level, depending on weather and individual household usage.

There are a number of ways to save on energy costs beginning now before the cold weather settles in. HMU recommends replacing furnace filters regularly and having the furnace serviced to ensure it’s operating at peak efficiency. (See other energy saving tips in sidebar)

Weber said HMU offers a rebate program available for energy efficient furnace replacement along with other suggestions for overall weatherization and energy efficiency improvements.

And, if residents do have trouble paying their bills this winter, contact the office. “Visit with our customer service representatives regarding eligibility for heating assistance an/or options for paying your bills,” Weber said.