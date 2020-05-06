Need-to-Know Info

Prom canceled at IKM-Manning

MANNING -- Prom at IKM-Manning has been canceled for this year. It had been scheduled for June 20 as a make-up date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the move was made following recent guidance and recommendations from the governor’s office, Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Department of Public Health. Upon those guidelines, district administration and the junior class sponsors decided it wouldn’t be feasible to host prom this year.

Roar Into Harlan season canceled

HARLAN -- It has been announced that the Roar Into Harlan season in Harlan has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All regularly scheduled, monthly Thursday night motorcycle events are canceled through September.

No walk-ins, just appointments at HMU

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Utilities’ front office will remain closed to walk in traffic. In office visits will be scheduled by appointment but only if necessary. HMU has not determined a new target opening date.

Officials will continue to monitor the Governor’s office as well as other organizations, such as the Center for Disease Control, for guidance on best practices to be fully functional as well as promote the safety of the customers and employees.

During the continuing closure, HMU will install and implement COVID-19 fighting measures such as physical barriers, sanitizing stations and distancing reminder signage in the front office.

HMU will continue to answer the telephone and respond to emergency and service calls.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience. Join us in continuing with recommended safe hygiene practices, such as hand washing, and social distancing to help keep down the number of new infections,” officials said.

Pott. County Fair still being planned

AVOCA -- Plans are still under way for the Pottawattamie County Fair to be held July 15-20 in Avoca, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay tuned for more details.