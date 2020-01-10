Need-to-Know Info
COUNTY – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her news conference Tuesday, Sept. 29 that the state is easing its guidelines for schools that need to quarantine those exposed to individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus.
For non-healthcare, non-residential settings, quarantine is no longer recommended if a potential exposure occurs while both the infectious individual and the close contacts are wearing face coverings consistently and correctly, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Individuals who have been exposed to a person who tested positive for coronavirus now won’t need to quarantine for the 14 days, as previously advised.
The change comes following dialogue with Iowa school superintendents, Reynolds said, and may serve as motivation for school districts in Iowa to encourage facial covering wearing. Masking is not currently mandated in schools.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)