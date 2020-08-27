Home / Home

New ballot counting machine reliable, fast

Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:00am admin

    COUNTY – Shelby County has authorized the purchase of an election ballot counting machine that will provide proven security, reliability and faster calculation of absentee ballots for the 2020 general election.
    The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Aug. 18 to purchase the $7,850 machine, and training for election officials was expected to begin as early as last week.

