New ballot counting machine reliable, fast
COUNTY – Shelby County has authorized the purchase of an election ballot counting machine that will provide proven security, reliability and faster calculation of absentee ballots for the 2020 general election.
The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Aug. 18 to purchase the $7,850 machine, and training for election officials was expected to begin as early as last week.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)