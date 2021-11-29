New Book about Camp Fire

PARADISE, CA – Omaha native Lizzie Johnson, the daughter of Steve and Rose Johnson and granddaughter of Louis Rosman, Harlan, has released a book chronicling one of the most devastating wildfires in California history.

Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire is earning numerous accolades as it provides a first-hand account of California’s Camp Fire, “a riveting examination of what went wrong and how to avert future tragedies as the climate crisis unfolds.”

The San Francisco Chronicle calls it “A tour de force story of wildfire and a terrifying look at what lies ahead,” and The New York Times says it’s “A vivid ticktock account of the disaster, told through the stories of those who experienced it.”

Copies of the book will be available for check-out at the Harlan Library, donated by Rosman, 92, an avid reader and library visitor.

