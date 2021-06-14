New ChargePoint® vehicle charging station in Elk Horn
ELK HORN -- Travelers driving hybrid and electric vehicles between Omaha and Des Moines on Interstate 80 can unplug and recharge at the same time by hopping off the interstate at exit 54 and taking a short drive north on the Western Skies Scenic Byway to the Danish Windmill in Elk Horn.
“We are excited to offer travelers the latest generation of ChargePoint® EV stations,” said Lisa Steen Riggs, the Windmill’s manager. “Ours is one of just two EV charging stations along I-80 between the Council Bluffs and Des Moines metro areas.
“The Danish village of Elk Horn offers travelers a fun place to “recharge their batteries”—both literally and figuratively—while exploring the area’s Danish cultural heritage.”
Full Article in the Tribune!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95