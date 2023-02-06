New church finds historic home

Harlan -- Walking through the towering brick church building at the corner of 7th Street and Victoria in Harlan two months ago, one would have found many relics from the congregation that used to gather there for services. Hymnals sat in stacks on the pews. Books lined the shelves. A vase of silk flowers even graced the altar. Despite the building holding many markers of church life, from Sunday school materials to coffee cups to bibles, one thing would be noticeably absent: people. Built in 1936, the building had been the home to Bethel Baptist Church for decades, but it had sat empty since 2016.

However, a congregation has once again found a home in this historic church. The Way Community Church will begin holding Sunday services in the building this Sunday, June 4, at 10:15 am. The new faith community only began gathering on Sundays a few weeks ago, right after Easter. Church leaders had long noticed the empty building just off downtown Harlan and even considered it as a possible place to rent. However, they were unsure of the availability, so plans moved forward with renting space one day a week from Concerned, Inc.

Just a day after the first Sunday service, the building went on the market, and the leadership team decided to take a leap of faith and make an offer. The small faith community was surprised to find a permanent home so quickly. The gathering of roughly 30 people was still figuring out the flow of worship services and who was making coffee.

“We knew we would figure out the logistics of everything in time, but that wasn’t the priority,” said church board member Katie Sandquist. “All of us had felt the same tug to create something new, a safe space for people who feel spiritually hungry but also spiritually homeless.”

Efforts quickly expanded not only to covering coffee duty but also working to patch the roof, deep clean rooms for services and children’s classes, and address priority plumbing and electrical needs. Group texts started flying back and forth to coordinate work days. While the main sanctuary will be part of a later project, the lower level is now ready to welcome its first worship service.

Pastor Andy Lind can relate to the newly commissioned but long-serving building. Lind had served on a church staff in the Kansas City area for seven years, but he and his family had stepped back from pastoral work in 2020 and moved to Harlan to be near his mother, who has faced health challenges. Although he continues to work full time in the produce department at Fareway, Lind has known that his time as a pastor wasn’t over.

“As a pastor and as a church, our desire is to be a place where people can belong as they explore faith. We want to be a hope-filled, life-giving presence in Harlan as we gather for worship and as we live, serve, and work in our community,” said Lind. “There are many people who have given up on church or are skeptical of Christianity. At The Way Community Church, we welcome you to come with questions, hurts, hang-ups, and all.”

The congregation includes people from many backgrounds, including some families who knew each other previously and others who are newly connected. Lori Nelson of Harlan found out about The Way Community Church through word of mouth. After asking a few questions, she and a friend decided to check it out.

“It took me a long time to find a new church family, and I knew almost immediately upon my first worship service that this was the one.,” said Nelson. “The pastoral team as well as church members all lead with servant hearts. Everyone wants to follow “the way” of Jesus.”

The Way Community Church describes itself as a community of imperfect people learning to follow the way of Jesus together through practicing humility, curiosity, compassion, and generosity. They start gathering at 9:15 am on Sundays for an informal time to connect over coffee and pastries, and the worship service begins at 10:15 am. More information is available on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheWayCommunityChurch.